News

Nintendo Goes After Zelda Fan Game For Violating Copyright

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoKaze Emanuarmoddingpczeldakotaku core
7
1
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Goes After iZelda /iFan Game For Violating Copyright
Screenshot: YouTube

The Missing Link, a new Zelda fan game made by a team that led by prominent Mario modder Kaze Emanuar, has had its website and trailers taken down by Nintendo.

We wrote about the game back in July 2020, which was actually 37 months ago, and it looked great! Made using mostly recycled assets from both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask (though with one very cool new item available later on), The Missing Link sought to bridge the gap between both stories with an all-new adventure.

But as Torrentfreak report, the project’s github page was recently taken down by Nintendo, along with its own homepage and all of its YouTube videos. Nintendo’s complaint, which you can read here, basically says the company “has reviewed the reported material and does not believe it qualifies as a fair use of Nintendo’s copyright-protected work.”

While this spells the end for the project’s official online presence, it’s obviously still available and out there on the internet. And yes, I know Nintendo has to protect its properties, but as I’ve said before there are smarter ways of doing it than just applying the hammer every time.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

wohdin
wohdin

Can we just admit that Nintendo is the Disney of video games in literally all of the worst ways? Every year they become more and more objectively, brazenly evil. It’s fucking exhausting.