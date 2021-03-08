New Evangelion Statue Going Up In Japan For A Limited Time

With Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, heading to theaters in Japan, a new Unit-01 statue is going up in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Located at the Ami Premium Outlet, the Eva statue will go up today on March 8, and stay there until May 31. (It appears the statue has already been displayed at the Gotemba Premium Outlets, outside Tokyo.)
According to Hobby Watch (via Siliconera), it measures 9.8-feet high.
Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time opens today in Japan.
