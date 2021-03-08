New Evangelion Statue Going Up In Japan For A Limited Time

Photo : ©カラーcopyright© 2001-2021 MITSUBISHI ESTATE・SIMON Co.,Ltd.

With Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, heading to theaters in Japan, a new Unit-01 statue is going up in Ibaraki Prefecture.



Located at the Ami Premium Outlet, the Eva statue will go up today on March 8, and stay there until May 31. ( It appears the statue has already been displayed at the Gotemba Premium Outlets, outside Tokyo.)

According to Hobby Watch (via Siliconera), it measures 9.8-feet high.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time opens today in Japan.

