Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

New Evangelion Statue Going Up In Japan For A Limited Time

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Illustration for article titled New Evangelion Statue Going Up In Japan For A Limited Time
Photo: ©カラーcopyright© 2001-2021 MITSUBISHI ESTATE・SIMON Co.,Ltd.

With Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, heading to theaters in Japan, a new Unit-01 statue is going up in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Located at the Ami Premium Outlet, the Eva statue will go up today on March 8, and stay there until May 31. (It appears the statue has already been displayed at the Gotemba Premium Outlets, outside Tokyo.)

According to Hobby Watch (via Siliconera), it measures 9.8-feet high. 

Illustration for article titled New Evangelion Statue Going Up In Japan For A Limited Time
Photo: ©カラーcopyright© 2001-2021 MITSUBISHI ESTATE・SIMON Co.,Ltd.
Advertisement

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time opens today in Japan.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION