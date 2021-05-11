Evangelion World Closes At Japanese Theme Park

Screenshot : japanesestuffchannel@YouTube

If you didn’t visit, you missed your chance . The Evangelion World attraction at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park closed this past Sunday.



The news was announced via the park’s official Twitter. As Kotaku previously posted, Evangelion World included a bust of a life-sized EVA-01 unit, clocking in at around 30 feet tall. ANN adds that the area also had a one-to-one scale Entry Plug cockpit, life-sized character statues, a small video theater, a museum, and a souvenir shop.

Opening in 2010, Evangelion World cost approximately $1.4 million to build. Livedoor News reports that the closure was sparked by the need to free up space for a new rollercoaster.

The simulator ride Evangelion the Flight, which opened at the theme park last year, however, will remain open.