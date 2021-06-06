Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato's Apartment

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
29
3
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato&#39;s Apartment
Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

If you’ve seen Evangelion, then you’ve watched Misato Katsuragi drink at home. Her beer of choice? Ebisu. Her sake? Dassai.

Advertisement

This is not cheap sake and underscores the fact that Misato takes her drinking seriously. Plus, as evident in the anime, Misato has a wide variety of different Dassai releases—not just the brewery’s standard stuff, either. She’s a big fan!

(Asahi Shuzo, makers of Dassai, are featured in my book The Japanese Sake Bible. If you are interested in learning more about the brewery or sake in general, you can purchase the book here.)

Illustration for article titled Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato&#39;s Apartment
Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

As Sirabee and Eva Info report, this month, Evangelion and Dassai are teaming up once again.

G/O Media may get a commission
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato&#39;s Apartment
Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

From June 7 to July 31, the Dassai Ginza Store in Tokyo will be covered in Evangelion. (Note: due to covid-19, there will be limits on how many customers can enter the store at once.)

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Teams Up With Japanese Sake Maker To Recreate Misato&#39;s Apartment
Image: ©Asahi Shuzo | ©カラー

Plus, the shop will recreate Misato’s boozy apartment, overturned sake bottles and all.

Advertisement

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, a robot anime, was released this past March and was a massive hit in Japan, making 7.42 billion yen ($67.7 million) in its first three weeks.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

kinjakungen
KinjaKungen

Yeah, what a wonderful idea for a liquor maker, re-make the apartment of a sad, pathetic drunk. Last time I checked, celebrating overconsumption of alcohol really isn’t a socially responsible thing to do.

I sure hope no gun manufacturers hop onto the same style of bandwagon...