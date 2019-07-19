The first Rebuild of Evangelion movie came out in 2007, when I was in high school. Over a decade later, after many delays, the last movie in the series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 finally has a teaser trailer, and will hit theaters in Japan in June of 2020.



The Rebuild of Evangelion movies are reinterpretations of the original series. While the first movie still hews close to the plot of the anime, the later ones are a radical departure from the original story. Still, if there is one universal constant in the world of Evangelion, it’s this: Shinji is going to have a bad time.

The final movie in the series, the bizarrely titled Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, at long last has a teaser trailer. It’s weird.

The enigmatic trailer mostly consists of long shots of CGI creatures and Evangelions over a foreboding red background. It also has some quick cuts to text or other characters. Most interesting, near the end, you can see a brief shot of the character Kaworu, who didn’t exactly leave the last movie unscathed.

I am excited for this series of movies to finally end, if not just to see what becomes of Asuka, Rei and Shinji, who somehow ended up more traumatized in these movies than they did in the original show. I still have hope that they’ll find love, in the end.