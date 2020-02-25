Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Mobile Dragon Quest game Dragon Quest For The Stars is finally out in North America today after releasing first in Japan back in 2015. The free-to-play spin-off revolves around turn-based battles against slimes and the like just like the main series but with the addition of stamina meters and microtransactions.

Ethan Gach

