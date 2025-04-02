Metroid Prime 4 And Pokémon Legends: Z-A Will Be Cross-Gen On Switch 2

We’re about 30 minutes into Nintendo’s hour-long Switch 2 Direct, and one of the big announcements the company made is that some old Switch games are getting “Switch 2 Editions” that will have improved performance on the beefier system. However, while some games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting paid upgrade paths, other games will be released on both platforms at the same time, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Metroid Prime 4 is getting a pretty hefty upgrade on the Switch 2. The system’s mouse controls will allow you to control Samus’ aim with more precision, and the the choice between 4K resolution at 60 FPS or 1800p for an increased 120 FPS. Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have higher resolution and framerate, and I could hear millions of Pokémon fans cheering knowing Game Freak’s next RPG might run even slightly better than Scarlet and Violet did.

If you don’t get a Switch 2 when it launches on June 5, you’ll still be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 edition later by purchasing an upgrade, but Nintendo hasn’t revealed how much that will cost, yet. It’s also unclear if Switch 2 games will cost more than the original Switch games, which typically run you $60 (except in some rare cases). So if Switch 2 games end up costing $70, as has become standard on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, perhaps the upgrade might cover the additional $10.

