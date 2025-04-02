Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Metroid Prime 4 And Pokémon Legends: Z-A Will Be Cross-Gen On Switch 2

A handful of Nintendo games are getting upgrades for Switch 2

nintendopokemon
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Mega Ampharos.
Image: The Pokémon Company

We’re about 30 minutes into Nintendo’s hour-long Switch 2 Direct, and one of the big announcements the company made is that some old Switch games are getting “Switch 2 Editions” that will have improved performance on the beefier system. However, while some games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting paid upgrade paths, other games will be released on both platforms at the same time, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Suggested Reading

Target Stores Will Stop Selling Pokémon Cards After Shortages, Fighting
Walmart Launches Roblox Store, Offering New Worst Way To Buy Stuff Online
GameStop Pushes Employees To The Breaking Point During Holiday Rush
The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Target Stores Will Stop Selling Pokémon Cards After Shortages, Fighting
Walmart Launches Roblox Store, Offering New Worst Way To Buy Stuff Online
GameStop Pushes Employees To The Breaking Point During Holiday Rush
The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Metroid Prime 4 is getting a pretty hefty upgrade on the Switch 2. The system’s mouse controls will allow you to control Samus’ aim with more precision, and the the choice between 4K resolution at 60 FPS or 1800p for an increased 120 FPS. Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have higher resolution and framerate, and I could hear millions of Pokémon fans cheering knowing Game Freak’s next RPG might run even slightly better than Scarlet and Violet did.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Nintendo Switch Is Going Out With A Bang, Not A Whimper
Metroid Prime Remaster Is Finally Coming To Switch

Related Content

The Nintendo Switch Is Going Out With A Bang, Not A Whimper
Metroid Prime Remaster Is Finally Coming To Switch

If you don’t get a Switch 2 when it launches on June 5, you’ll still be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 edition later by purchasing an upgrade, but Nintendo hasn’t revealed how much that will cost, yet. It’s also unclear if Switch 2 games will cost more than the original Switch games, which typically run you $60 (except in some rare cases). So if Switch 2 games end up costing $70, as has become standard on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, perhaps the upgrade might cover the additional $10.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.