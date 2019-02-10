Meet The Horse Man Who's Also A Broncos Fan

Hello! This week listen to Hideo Kojima, scream about Yoshi, learn about the man who stole Gabe Newell’s minigun, get a pet skeleton and turn into a horse.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Blizzcon is going to be a huge fucking mess and they deserve it.
I like the idea of Kojima going to various banks while wearing a Metal Gear Solid shirt, just hoping to find a fan behind the desk who will give him a loan.
WHAT IS THE MEANING BEHIND THE BUNNIES?
Gabe Newell has a knife collection and minigun. Should we be worried about Gabe Newell?
Tweets!
In the era of the internet and social media, some big companies have decided to just start shit posting on their official accounts. I’ll let you decide if this is a good thing.
Awwww, that’s sweet. You always hear stories of skeletons being hard to take care of, but glad to see that isn’t the case!
YOSHI ALERT!
News From The Past Week
- Monster Hunter World Finally Adds Rajang, A Notorious Ape That Will Smack Your Teeth Out
- Popular Hearthstone Caster Quits In Protest Of Blizzard’s Hong Kong Punishment
- College Hearthstone Players Hold Up ‘Free Hong Kong, Boycott Blizzard’ Sign On Stream
- The PlayStation 5 Will Launch In Late 2020, And Yes, It’s Called The PS5
- Doom Eternal Delayed To March
- The Next World Of Warcraft Update Brings Playable Fox And Mechagnome Races
- Apex Legends Is Getting Spooky For Halloween, With A Dark Map And Zombie Game Mode
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
I like that we are getting more sidescrolling platformers, again.
I will always confuse this game with The Outer Worlds. Damn similar names.
Sure, why not?