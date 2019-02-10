Meet The Horse Man Who's Also A Broncos Fan

Hello! This week listen t o Hideo Kojima, scream about Yoshi, learn about the man who stole Gabe Newell’s minigun, get a pet skeleton and turn into a horse.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Blizzcon is going to be a huge fucking mess and they deserve it.

I like the idea of Kojima going to various banks while wearing a Metal Gear Solid shirt, just hoping to find a fan behind the desk who will give him a loan.

WHAT IS THE MEANING BEHIND THE BUNNIES?

Gabe Newell has a knife collection and minigun. Should we be worried about Gabe Newell?

Tweets!

In the era of the internet and social media, some big companies have decided to just start shit posting on their official accounts. I’ll let you decide if this is a good thing.

Awwww, that’s sweet. You always hear stories of skeletons being hard to take care of, but glad to see that isn’t the case!

YOSHI ALERT!

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I like that we are getting more sidescrolling platformers, again.

I will always confuse this game with The Outer Worlds. Damn similar names.

Sure, why not?