Blizzard’s acquiescence to the power of the Chinese government/market has seen the company eat a lot of shit over the last 24 hours. So it was, depending on how you look at it, either the worst or most perfect time imaginable to try and broadcast the American Collegiate Hearthstone Championship.



During tonight’s stream of the match between Worcester Polytechnic Institute and American University, as the game came to a close the American University team held up a banner reading “FREE HONG KONG, BOYCOTT BLIZZ”, which was visible for a few seconds before the camera hurriedly switched views and was left lingering awkwardly on the WPI players.

You can see the sign come out at 51:38 in the video below:

If I was at Blizzard, and was in any way connected with anything going on with BlizzCon—the company’s annual fan convention, which takes place in just three weeks—I would be getting a little sweaty about now. There are only so many cameras you can switch off and subreddits you can close.