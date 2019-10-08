Doom Eternal has been delayed to March 20, 2020. The news comes via a Twitter post from id Software saying that the game needs more time in order to “live up to our standards of speed and polish.”

Advertisement

The message also notes that a few other changes related to Eternal’s release. Invasion Mode, which allowed players to enter each other’s games as a demon, will come separately as a free update “shortly after launch.” In addition, the Nintendo Switch port of the game is coming some time “after the other platforms,” exact date to be announced.

Finally, Doom 64 is coming to all platforms, not just Switch. It’s also a pre-order bonus for Doom Eternal.

With the move to March, Doom Eternal will be releasing around the same time as some extremely anticipated games—just two weeks after the Final Fantasy VII remake and Watch Dogs: Legion, and on the same day as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.