Meet New York's Greatest Superhero, Spider-Brick

Sure, sure, New York City has a bunch of superheroes and supervillains . But none of them excite me, a person who loves masonry and small items. That was until Spider-Brick showed up on the scene.



Spider-Brick, like any good superhero, has a happy accident to blame for their existence . In this case, Rob Sheridan collided with a wall while playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales and then something odd happened. The game glitched and turned Spider-Man into the soon to be famous, Spider-Brick!

I can’t wait to see how many movies and solo comic runs Spider-Brick gets. I bet Marvel has big plans for such an amazing and fresh new hero. I bet Spider-Brick makes it into the next Avengers film, easily! I can’t wait to share Spider-Brick with all my friends an-

Wait a moment, I’m getting some breaking news about the beloved hero, Spider-Brick.

2020 you suck. #RIPSpiderBrick

Well, at least we still have Spider-Lamp.

