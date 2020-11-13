Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Spider-Man Remastered's Terrible-Looking Boat NPCs Now Hide A Fun Easter Egg

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Spider-Man
Spider-ManPS5Easter EggScaryNPCPS4Spider-Man RemasteredMarvel's Spider-ManKotakucore
Illustration for article titled iSpider-Man Remastereds /iTerrible-Looking Boat NPCs Now Hide A Fun Easter Egg
Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku

Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 contains an easter egg connected to scary-looking boat passenger NPCs seen in the original PS4 game.

Spider-Man on PS4 was a gorgeous game, but if you dared to get your suit wet, you could swim out and see something not gorgeous. The people riding around in the boats were hideous monsters of stretched textures and blocky polygons. As reported by IGN, the developers at Insomniac have not only left these monsters in the recently released PS5 remaster, but stuck on their shirts is a small sticky note that says “Did you miss us?”

Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku
No. Not really.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

