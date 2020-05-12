Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Marvel’s Iron Man VR has a new release date and it’s coming out July 3. Originally set to come out in May, it was delayed last month along due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Kotaku’s Stephen Totilo enjoyed the PSVR exclusive when he demoed it last year.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

