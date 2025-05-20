How To Master The Powers Of The Sea With Marvel Rivals' Namor

Namor is the king of the seas, and he truly shows it with his potential to dominate matches and shut down certain characters in Marvel Rivals entirely.

How should you play Namor?

A straightforward and powerful character who counters a lot of obnoxious characters, Namor can also be incredibly obnoxious in his own right. His potency lies in the high and consistent damage delivered from his trident throws and Monstro spawn.

Monstro spawn add up to two octopi (although many in the Rivals community erroneously call them “squid”) on the battlefield who constantly deal damage to nearby enemies. Because the cephalopods target independently, Namor can be dealing damage to two or three different targets at once.

Throw Monstro spawn on high walls where melee heroes can’t hit them, and place them far apart from each other (both to cover more angles and make it nearly impossible for enemies to destroy both at once) then throw tridents at flyers, flankers, divers, and strategists like Iron Man, Psylocke, Spider-Man, and Rocket to get rid of them and bring home a win.

Whenever you hear an enemy activate their ultimate (Magneto, Iron Man, etc.), use your bubble—and once you are accustomed to using it this way, you can even use it to save your teammates by blocking a shot entirely.

Also, if your octopi are already attacking a high priority target, but they are grouped up and you may miss and hit another target, (causing the squids to change targets to match you) it’s ok to wait a second for the squid to finish them off before resuming your attack.

What are Namor’s abilities?

Horn of Proteus (Ultimate): A powerful, one-hit Ultimate that causes Giganto, the great whale, to land on top of enemies, dealing massive damage in the central circle and heavy damage in the larger circle. When damage boosted by Rocket ultimate, Mantis damage buffs, or Luna ultimate, this ultimate can kill enemies caught in the middle circle, even if they are standing in their own Strategist ultimates. Combos extremely well with Groot ultimate, which can gather enemies on a single point, which ensures they will all be in the middle circle of Namor ultimate for maximum damage.

Trident of Neptune (Primary Attack): A hit-scan trident throw with a very slight throw arc. Reduces the cooldown on Aquatic Dominion (Monstro Spawn) when hitting enemies, and increases the attack speed of Monstro Spawn when getting critical hits. Always be throwing towards enemies. People will run.

Blessing of the Deep: Shield yourself in a shell of water and wildlife, flying up into the air. Can be used to reach higher areas, avoid or negate enemy Ultimate abilities. Use it when you are in danger and use the opportunity to survey the battlefield and plan your next move.

Aquatic Dominion: Throw out eggs of Monstro, the great octopus, hatching into a small spawn who will target the nearest enemy and attack automatically. Throw it out every time it’s available, and put it on higher walls with clear sightlines on the entire battle area to be most successful.

Tide Fall (Passive): Hold jump to fall slowly. Use in conjunction with Blessing of the Deep to move around higher areas and get to good places to flank enemies or get a vantage point on the battlefield.

Wrath of the Seven Seas: A projectile which deals moderate area damage, and causes all Monstro Spawn to attack the nearest enemy hit by the attack. Also causes them to enter berserk, increasing their attack speed.

Gamma Monstro (Team-Up Ability - Bruce Banner): Throw out a Monstro Spawn empowered by gamma energy. While not as powerful as his old Luna Snow ice squid, the Gamma Spawn deals a solid stream of damage through a green beam, and it has a shorter cooldown, letting it be active much more often. Throw it out on a higher wall every time it is available.



Now get out there and punish all of those foolish air-breathers. Except Susan Storm.