Magneto Is Marvel Rival's Vanguard With The Mettle For Metal

The leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants has been in the fight for a long time, using his power over all things metal to turn humanity’s tools against them. Whether fighting for mutant survival or against other heroes, one thing is certain; they will tremble in fear before him.

Magneto is one of the mainstays of the Vanguard class, with a focus on tanking, defending locations and allies, shielding himself, and dealing lots of damage, particularly when teamed up with his daughter Wanda. You’ll need to have good aim and manage your metal ring resource well, while dealing with his limited mobility (compared to Dr. Strange, the other main tank in Rivals). If you can, you’ll find a very rewarding character with lots of room to show off.

What are Magneto’s Abilities?

Iron Volley (Primary Attack - Left Click / Right Trigger) - Your primary attack. Solid damage which is influenced by how far it flies before it hits your enemy.

Meteor M (Ultimate - L3+R3) - Magneto flies up into the air, drawing in all projectiles to feed “the sphere,” hit the button again to unleash it on your enemies and make them rue the day they crossed the Master of Magnetism. It will explode if you charge it too long, but it’s not a big problem as you’ll often be trying to use the ability quickly.

Metallic Curtain (LT) - Creates a large wall of magnetic force that blocks projectiles. Use it when your health is getting low to protect yourself and nearby allies. Your main damage-mitigating ability, use it often, particularly if you and your allies need breathing room.

Metal Bulwark (Right Click / RB) - A shield Magneto can give to his…less sturdy allies. Use it to save a key Dualist or Strategist from being knocked out, and claim any damage they take to feed the rings on your back, empowering Mag-Cannon.

Iron Bulwark (B / Circle) - Magneto creates a shield around himself, and converts any damage taken during its duration into metal for the rings on his back. A great way to prepare your Mag-Cannon and mitigate damage. Use it every time it’s available during combat to make life easier for your healers (and yourself).

Mag-Cannon (LB) - After charging up the rings on his back, Mag-Cannon unleashes them in a targeted attack, dealing more damage the more rings there are. The fully-powered version knocks enemies back several yards as well. Great for picking off enemies with low health, particularly Strategist characters and Dualists.

Magnetic Descent (Passive) - Hold the jump button to float down instead of falling.

Metallic Fusion (Team-Up Ability: Y / Triangle) - Teaming up with his daughter, the Scarlet Witch, Magneto gains the ability to power his Iron Volley with a massive sword, dealing more damage.

How Should I Play Magneto?

Magneto is a solid, all-around tank who moves slowly and more deliberately, but who also has several special moves that help him protect himself and his allies, as well as prepare to deal small bursts of damage afterwards. He is a fantastic choice for a Vanguard character, rewarding those who put in the time to truly master his skills.

Three chevrons near the middle of the screen represent the rings on Magneto’s back, so keep an eye on them. When they are completely filled and purple, he gains a relatively hard-hitting secondary attack in Mag-Cannon. Use it to pick off low-health healers and DPS to help your team establish dominance in the contested area.

Keep an eye on your healers and DPS teammates and use your shield to protect vulnerable healers first, particularly when enemies are attacking them in the back of your team. If they are in a good state, you can use the shield on yourself to give the healers more breathing room—particularly if they are Mantis or Loki, who benefit greatly from the extra time to set up damage buffs, deal damage, and create clones, respectively.

Use your ultimate when you want to scatter the enemy group, or as a counter to powerful ultimates like Cloak and Dagger, Invisible Woman, or Punisher. Since it absorbs projectiles, it is a great way to turn the tides, particularly if it also nullifies an enemy ultimate (and potentially the enemy who used it).

With all these tips in hand, you are prepared to become a true master of magnetism. Good luck!