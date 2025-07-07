The Best Characters For Every Track In Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World ended the legendary 11 year run Mario Kart 8 held as the “current” Mario Kart. While Mario Kart World isn’t coming out the gate with the 96 courses its predecessor received over the course of the decade, it still features a standard roster of 30 courses. This is almost on par with most Mario Kart games, though Mario Kart World will repeat two courses throughout the Gran Prix mode to make up the difference.

Of course, that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. Mario Kart World also features an interconnected world, featuring over 100 “intermission tracks” that you’ll drive on between tracks. There are also collectibles and optional challenges to complete in each stage if you explore them in the Free Roam mode, so it’s not exactly like the Mario Kart games that came before.

One thing we can compare, though, is that Mario Kart World doesn’t differentiate between new and returning courses the way past Mario Kart games did. New and retro courses are instead interspersed between all eight cups, and the returning locales often have new elements that differentiate them from their original counterparts.

If you’d like to take a gander at the full course list yourself, as well as which racer’s stats are most conducive to winning each track, here’s every standard cup in Mario Kart World.

Note that all commentary here is largely based on the fastest times in Time Trial mode, which does not include Intermission tracks. That said, the last lap is always the most important in Mario Kart due to how items can disrupt the race. These characters should let you finish each race strong, regardless of the intermission track you take to get there.

Do keep in mind that, since these times are based on the time trial environment, these racers may not necessarily be the “best” when contending with fierce racers online. You may need to play racers with higher acceleration to contend with the barrage of items you’ll have to endure, but these are solid choices to start.

Mushroom Cup

Mario Bros. Circuit: Ultra-lightweight characters like Baby Daisy fare well here, particularly on lightweight bikes.

Crown City: Wario’s heavy stats kill it here; the top runners for this track favor the Hot Rod kart.

Whistlestop Summit: Super lightweights like Baby Daisy perform well here, once again with a preference towards bikes.

DK Spaceport: Wario once again dominates, especially paired with balanced karts like the B Dasher. That said, shoutout to the current 5th place record holder for using Wiggler.

Flower Cup

Desert Hills: Bowser’s super heavy stats dominate here. The Reel Racer will help you contend with the sandy terrain.

Shy Guy Bazaar: Lightweights reign supreme through these winding tight corridors, with most record holders opting for Baby Mario. The Baby Blooper kart is popular here.

Wario Stadium: Another showcase for lightweight characters, with Baby Daisy being the popular pick here. That said, the Reel Racer is currently a popular pick here too.

Airship Fortress: Not to sound like a broken record, but lightweight characters once again win out here. Baby Mario dominates on bikes like the Mach Rocket, though Goomba is a surprisingly competitive pick here too.

Star Cup

DK Pass: Super lightweights once again reign supreme here, but interesting enough, the dominant character here is Para-Biddybud. Baby Daisy also works here, and bikes like the R.O.B H.O.G fare well on these snowy peaks.

Starview Pea: It’s another peak, but a different optimal character. Bowser on the Reel Racer occupies nearly every fastest time recorded here.

Sky-High Sundae: Wario is your go-to if you’re doing laps around these treats. The Baby Blooper vehicle is most popular here.

Wario Shipyard: Despite the aquatic terrain, Bowser on the Reel Racer is the popular choice here once again.

Shell Cup

Koopa Troopa Beach: Koopa Troopa Beach? More like King Koopa Troopa Beach, because Bowser holds all the fastest times here. Interestingly enough, trucks like the Chargin’ Truck perform well.

Faraway Oasis: Funny enough, this course doesn’t have a clear “best” combo. The current record holder uses Penguin atop the W-Twin Chopper bike, but Bowser, Mario, and even Birdo are all used in close runner-up rankings.

Crown City: Yes, this is the second time Crown City has appeared in a cup. To refresh your memory, Wario in the Hot Rod is the top pick.

Peach Stadium: Current record holders predominately use Wiggler, typically paired with the Big Horn truck.

Banana Cup

Peach Beach: Peach Beach, similar to the Koopa Troopa Beach, favors Bowser. However, the popular vehicle of choice is the Reel Racer.

Salty Salty Speedway: There’s no clear dominant character, as Wiggler, Wario, and even Pianta have achieved top times here. However, all of them have used the Reel Racer to get there.

Dino Dino Jungle: Now please hold your excitement, because I know how widely beloved this racer is, but Cow is the top pick for this course. What’s more, the best racers use the Li’l Dumpy truck here too. There couldn’t be a more deserving combo to succeed.

Great ? Block Ruins: As you might expect from a track with so many tight corners, the super lightweights reign supreme. The likes of Para-Biddybud and Baby Daisy have achieved the fastest times, all while using relatively balanced bikes like the R.O.B H.O.G.

Leaf Cup

Cheep Cheep Falls; It’s lightweight time again, except we’re not going for the lightest of the light characters this time around. Nabbit currently rules the falls while using the Reel Racer.

Dandelion Depths: The heavyweights will plunge you furthest into the depths, as Wario using the Reel Racer is the dominant pick.

Boo Cinema: In a huge change of pace, the best racer on Boo Cinema is none other than King-... nah I’m just playing, Wario using the Baby Blooper has all the top times here.

Dry Bones Burnout: Wario and the Baby Blooper. Everywhere I go I see his face.

Lightning Cup

Moo Moo Meadows: No fakeouts this time: Cow very appropriately is the top pick for Moo Moo Meadows. Surprisingly, the top vehicle choice here is the Dread Sled. I couldn’t think of a less appropriate kart to drive around a farm, let alone at top speed, but let’s not apply logic to the Nintendo universe.

Choco Mountain: Bowser with the Reel Racer chews through this mountain the fastest.

Toad’s Factory: Interestingly, the top times for this track are a tossup between our usual heavyweight champions: Wario and Bowser. That said, both of them use the Baby Blooper kart.

Bowser’s Castle: This fearsome fiery world is a rare track where characters of all weight classes are in close contention. Wiggler does have the top spot, though. The B Dasher vehicle is a popular choice here.

How to unlock Special Cup and Rainbow Road

By default, you’ll only have access to the courses listed above. To unlock the final Special Cup, you must first best the other seven cups in Grand Prix mode. This will trigger a special cutscene that will play upon earning your last trophy, and Special Cup will appear in the Grand Prix menu.

If you’ve completed every race in Grand Prix mode and didn’t unlock Special Cup, make sure you’ve earned a gold trophy in each cup. Getting first place in every race or playing on 150cc isn’t necessary.

All courses in Special Cup

Acorn Heights: It’s another ultra lightweight extravaganza here! Swoop is interestingly the record holder, though Baby Daisy isn’t far behind. Both use the W-Twin Chopper.

Mario Circuit: It’s another fan favorite’s time to shine, because Toadette holds the majority of record times for the standard Mario Circuit. The Baby Blooper appears once more as the ride of choice.

Peach Stadium: Yes, Peach Stadium does indeed appear in two separate cups as well. As you’d expect, Wiggler with the Big Horn still succeeds.

Rainbow Road: Last but certainly not least, we have the majestic rainbow road. Wiggler is the king here, either using the Billdozer or the ever reliable Reel Racer.

Those are all the tracks in Mario Kart World! An elaborate credits sequence will play once you beat the Special Cup, so sit back and enjoy the show before you dive back into exploring the world or racing online. Make sure to check out our tips for improving your racing skills if you’re planning on conquering greater challenges, and don’t take out your frustration on your brand new system if you face some losses along the way.