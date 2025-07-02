Here’s Every Mario Villain Outfit You Can Collect In Mario Kart World

Remember when Bowser wore the white tuxedo and cap in Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in his attempt to marry Princess Peach? He doesn’t have that outfit in Mario Kart World, but he still has a ton of other cool fits that are as overpowering as they are fashionable, like Biker and Supercharged.

Advertisement

They say that villains have a better taste in fashion than the heroes, and the bad guys in Mario’s latest racing game seem to prove it. Every Dash Food they eat gives them a completely different set of threads that allows them to blitz past their opponents with flair. Here are the outfits the King of Koopas and his fellow baddies throw on every time they grab a bite on the road.