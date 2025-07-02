Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
Here’s Every Mario Villain Outfit You Can Collect In Mario Kart World

Get It Done

Here's Every Mario Villain Outfit You Can Collect In Mario Kart World

Make that plumber boy eat your dust, and shells and banana peels

Cristina Alexander
Bowser sits on a motorcycle wearing a cool outfit.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku

Remember when Bowser wore the white tuxedo and cap in Super Mario Odyssey and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in his attempt to marry Princess Peach? He doesn’t have that outfit in Mario Kart World, but he still has a ton of other cool fits that are as overpowering as they are fashionable, like Biker and Supercharged.

They say that villains have a better taste in fashion than the heroes, and the bad guys in Mario’s latest racing game seem to prove it. Every Dash Food they eat gives them a completely different set of threads that allows them to blitz past their opponents with flair. Here are the outfits the King of Koopas and his fellow baddies throw on every time they grab a bite on the road.

Bowser’s outfits

Bowser’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Naan Platter, Bread Basket, Chicken, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Biker: Pancakes, Popcorn & Soda, Burger, Fish & Chips, Milk, Kebab, Pizza
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Cake, Ice Cream
  • All-Terrain: Donuts, Fruit Barrel
  • Supercharged: Curry, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
Bowser Jr.’s outfits

Bowser Jr.’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Biker Jr.: Popcorn & Soda, Burger, Fish & Chips, Curry, Milk, Kebab, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Explorer: Pancakes, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Bread Basket, Chicken, Pizza,
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Cake, Ice Cream
Wario’s outfits

Wario’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Bread Basket
  • Oasis: Popcorn & Soda, Naan Platter
  • Wicked Wasp: Pancakes
  • Road Ruffian: Fruit Barrel, Curry
  • Pirate: Kebab
  • Work Crew: Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Ice Cream, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Cake
  • Biker: Burger, Fish & Chips, Milk, Chicken, Pizza
Waluigi

Waluigi

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Naan Platter, Bread Basket, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Wampire: Popcorn & Soda, Ice Cream
  • Mariachi: Sweet Snacks (Green Type)
  • Road Ruffian: Fruit Barrel, Curry, Kebab
  • Pro Racer: Pancakes, Donuts, Cake
  • Biker: Burger, Fish & Chips, Milk, Chicken, Pizza
Koopa Troopa

Koopa Troopa

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box, Chicken, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Runner: Burger, Fish & Chips, Milk, Ice Cream
  • Sailor: Popcorn & Soda, Kebab, Pizza
  • Work Crew: Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Cake, Fruit Barrel
  • All-Terrain: Donuts, Naan Platter, Curry, Bread Basket
Shy Guy’s outfits

Shy Guy’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Popcorn & Soda, Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Naan Platter, Milk, Chicken, Pizza, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pit Crew: Donuts, Burger, Cake, Fruit Barrel, Curry, Kebab
  • Slope Styler: Bread Basket, Ice Cream
Lakitu’s outfits

Lakitu’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Popcorn & Soda, Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Naan Platter, Bread Basket, Milk, Chicken, Pizza, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pit Crew: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Burger, Cake, Fruit Barrel, Curry, Ice Cream
  • Fisherman: Kebab, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
King Boo’s outfits

King Boo’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Bread Basket, Milk, Chicken, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Aristocrat: Popcorn & Soda, Pizza, Ice Cream, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pirate: Kebab
  • Pro Racer: Pancakes, Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Burger, Cake, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Curry
