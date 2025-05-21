The Most Beautiful Magazine In Gaming Joins The Fight To Save Physical Games

Physical games are under siege. Collector’s Editions often come with codes instead of discs. Game-key cards for the Switch 2 only allow you to access downloads. The newest Doom isn’t playable out of the box. In one or two decades’ time, large swaths of contemporary gaming history could become completely inaccessible to future players. Lost In Cult is one of a growing number of smaller companies now trying not only to preserve that history but to celebrate it with physical releases as artfully constructed as the games they contain.

Known for its Lock On and Design Works series of lavish printed volumes of art and writing about games, the UK-based publisher this week announced a new Editions label that will be packaging and distributing bespoke physical versions of acclaimed indie titles. The debut releases are interactive film puzzler Immortality, the folk horror point-and-click adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, and the absurdist comedy Thank Goodness You’re Here! though in addition to these, Lost In Cult promises it already has lots of games in the pipeline, with new collections to be announced on an almost monthly basis.

“People might think that we’ve selected our best games to start with,” marketing director Ryan Brown told Kotaku. “We actually haven’t. We’ve pretty much just released them in the order that we’ve signed them, because one thing we wanted to do right is not just in optically, in front of people, but also behind the scenes with our developer partners, like we want to make sure that they’re treated right, that they don’t get contracted and have to wait many years for the games to be released.”

Each collection runs roughly $80 and includes colorful boxed sleeves, posters, art cards, slip cases, and booklets featuring critical essays and developer interviews. Also a copy of the game with curator group Does It Play’s seal of approval certifying that everything is playable to completion right out of the box. Brown said they’re even working with some developers to time upcoming releases to when big new patches are ready so the physical version feels definitive. The platforms currently supported are PlayStation 5 and Switch, with Switch 2 following later in the year. Xbox remains MIA, though it’s not off the table for future releases.

In just 24 hours since the announcement, the company has already sold through almost half of its limited-run collections of around 1,500 units each. But anyone who wants just a physical copy of one of the games being sold will still be able to secure retail versions for just $40 each. Those won’t come with original art or the rest of the materials that make Lost In Cult’s collections stand out, but they will be restocked on an ongoing basis.

“I don’t think you can say that you’re all about preservation if you make a game and then it’s limited to 2,000 copies and it’s gone forever and costs 300 pounds on eBay,” Brown said. “For us, in promising preservation and availability, we don’t want to lock these games away. There’s going to be so many people that just want the game in a box and that’s fine. They can go do that.”

The Criterion Collection, A24, and special-edition book publisher The Folio Society are cited as inspirations for Lost in Cult’s Editions publishing label, both in how games are presented and how they’re selected in the first place. “It’s really hard to pin down what that curation process looks like without sounding too overly artsy fartsy, but it is a little bit artsy fartsy, and that, you know, we kind of just know what a Lost in Cult-type game is when we see it. And that’s really hard to define, but it is a game that is usually very artful, whether that’s through its design, through its visuals, through its story. Again, that is in some way pushing the medium of video games as a serious form of art forward.”

The physical medium of gaming also faces certain limitations that movies and books do not. For one, platform holders like PlayStation and Nintendo have strict rules about the certification process for physical games, down to where company logos and legal language appear on the boxes. You also can’t include developer commentary or other extras directly on a disc the way you might with an Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray re-release. When it comes to the rest of the packaging and physical inserts, however, publishers can let their imaginations run wild.

A devotion to physical media in the increasingly digi-fied gaming space adds Lost in Cult to a growing landscape of boutique curators who scavenge for smaller indie titles that wouldn’t otherwise have the scale or notoriety to play in a market still mostly structured around big retail stores. Fellow travelers include Limited Run, iam8bit, and Super Rare, where Brown worked previously. These companies serve collectors and fans who still cherish not just how a game plays but what it looks like when it’s displayed on a shelf, and knowing the magical experience that resides inside isn’t reliant on servers a thousand miles a way to bring it to life.

“The way that we see games is just very different from how most do, like I personally care, slash we care, [that] if I pull a game off of my shelf in 40 years time I [can] go, ‘I remember that game, I want to play that.” You can pull it off your shelf, you can play it, and it’ll work. Most companies, unfortunately, aren’t really thinking about that.”

While big publishers frequently invest in Deluxe Editions and Collector’s Editions, they more often prioritize digital rewards and branded merch over the games themselves and highlighting their artistry. The result is big boxes on store shelves with toys, hats, and statues instead of developer booklets, original art, or physical soundtracks. Like the three days of “early access” these editions often come with, the biggest bonuses are mostly virtual.

“I personally would really, really, really love it if I managed to work with Bethesda and do a proper physical edition version of Doom: the Dark Ages,” Brown said. “That would be sick. But at the moment it is increasingly on boutique companies to solve this physical problem. And it seems a bit far-fetched for me to sit here and say I wish it wasn’t, because I have one, but I do wish it wasn’t. I do wish that this was taken seriously, and the sort of presentational aspects and ownership aspects were taken seriously across the board. I would love it if some other companies copied us.”

