The Fall Release Calendar Takes Shape As Ghost of Yotei Rushes Out Ahead Of Grand Theft Auto 6

Open-world samurai adventure Ghost of Yotei is the latest blockbuster to stake out a release date in a fall calendar overshadowed by the impending arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI. The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima will come to PlayStation 5 in October as we get more release dates for the second half of 2025.

Ghost of Yotei will come out October 2 with pre-orders going live in May, Sucker Punch Studios announced over on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. The studio also revealed a collector’s edition complete with a Ghost Mask, pouch of gold coins, papercraft ginkgo tree, and other physical artifacts related to the game’s story of betrayal and revenge (no physical disc though).

We also got a new trailer that gives us a better look at new protagonist Atsu, the gang of outlaws she’s trying to kill, and her fierce but adorable companion wolf:



Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List | PS5 Games

With Ghost of Yotei now on the board we have a much clearer sense of how the second half of the year is shaping up. Borderlands 4 is out September 23, as is Bungie’s sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon. Supernatural semi-open world adventure Hell Is Us is also due out that month, while Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is currently TBD for sometime in October after years of delays.



Of course, there’s still a GTA VI-sized blackhole threatening to swallow anything inside its event horizon. Slated only for “fall 2025,” we don’t know exactly when the most anticipated game launch possibly ever is coming out, but it’s safe to assume it won’t be too close to Borderlands 4 which is published by the same parent company. Maybe it will hit in late October or early November.

Companies have clearly been playing a game of chicken to wait and see who blinks first with picking fall release dates, or more optimistically waiting for Rockstar Games to just reveal GTA VI’s actual release date so everyone else can get out of the way. One potential consequence of that strategy, however, is that release dates start piling up on either side of the it.

Ghost of Yotei coming less than two weeks after Marathon already feels like a bit of a pile-up despite them being completely different genres. The former seems likely to be fine whenever it lands, but a paid PVP-only extraction shooter like Bungie’s will need all the help it can get in the current hyper-competitive live-service hellscape.

