Kotaku EastJapan

Let's Check In On Japan's Latest Giant Gundam Statue

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Lets Check In On Japans Latest Giant Gundam Statue
Screenshot: ガンダムチャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Japan’s newest giant Gundam is being erected near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbor in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.

The 59-foot moving Gundam will have walkways, allowing visitors to get up close to the statue.

Above is a CG video imagining what the finished giant Gundam will look like.

Previously, we saw test footage of the giant Gundam’s frame moving at the Ibaraki Prefecture warehouse where it was being assembled. The enormous Mobile Suit is now being put together at the Yokohama location. 

Twitter users have been cataloging the progress.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.

“We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding,” reads a notice on the official site. “In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

