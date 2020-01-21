The Next Giant Gundam Statue Is Coming To Yokohama

Gif : ガンダムチャンネル

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Last fall, a new giant Gundam statue was announced. At the time, it was said the statue would move. This week, more details were revealed about the upcoming life-sized Gundam.



According to The Mainichi, the Gundam will be erected near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbor in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.

Advertisement

The 18-meter tall Gundam will have walkways, allowing visitors to get up close to the statue.

Gif : ガンダムチャンネル

And will apparently do this.



The Gundam Factory will consist of two sections: the giant statue and an exhibit area explaining how it works. There will also be a gift shop and a cafe.