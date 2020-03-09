Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Watch A Life-Sized Gundam's Skeleton Legs Move

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Gundam
Gundamjapankotakueast
Gif: ザクチャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
You have probably seen one of Japan’s life-sized Gundams, whether in person or in photos. But have you seen the skeleton legs of a one-to-one scale movable Gundam? I have not!

Currently, the 59-foot-tall Gundam is being constructed, with the frame being put together in Ibaraki Prefecture. To ensure the giant mecha can move, it must weigh less than previous life-sized Gundams.

It actually has ended up weighing five tons less than originally planned thanks to a slimmer design, lighter materials like carbon as well as the decision to make the giant Gundam totally electric-powered instead of powered by hydraulic fluid.

The official Gundam site has posted images of the giant frame.

Photo: Gundam.info
Photo: Gundam.info
Photo: Gundam.info
The giant (moving!) Gundam is scheduled to be opened to the public from October 1. You can see how it will move in the promotional video below.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

