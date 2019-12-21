Let Them Fight

Screenshot : Mr. Meowgi ( Twitter

Hello! This week we get excited about Wake Island’s return, check out some underrated games from the past decade, find some weird dancing crabs, get a new look for Batman and watch a cat dominate another cat.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger is one of the best games from the past decade and I’m happy more people are becoming aware of this fact.

Send in the crabs...

In 30 years, if old video games are still around and playable, it will be thanks to fans and dedicated modders. These folks are doing incredible and important work for free and doing it knowing that it might be illegal in many countries.

I still can’t believe a new Half-Life game was not only announced, but we know have a trailer and gameplay footage floating around. Wild times.

Tweets!

Includes baby, fluid, and nightmares. (This is fake, for those wondering. Still funny.)

This would have made playing it in Guitar Hero even harder.

Someone call the police, we are witnessing a murder.

News

Trailers and Videos You May Have Missed

One of my favorite maps is finally coming to Battlefield V. Sadly, I don’t really like BFV all that much.

All this fighting in the street is going to get someone hurt one day.

I don’t think I like this new look, but I just need to spend more time looking at it.