We’ve got Xbox’s upcoming Games with Gold a bit early this month, which might help you plan your holiday shopping. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



January’s Xbox Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Styx: Shards of Darkness (January 1-31)

Batman: The Telltale Series (January 16-February 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)