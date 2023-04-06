Rad Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Multiplayer Mod Released

Eight months ago, PointCrow, one of the most well-known Legend of Zelda YouTubers, posted a video of himself and a couple of streamers testing out a BotW multiplayer mod. As you might expect, the mod turns Nintendo’s solitary adventure into something that can be enjoyed with friends. Since posting his first announcement video, which has over 1.8 million views, PointCrow has uploaded a couple of other vids of himself and his friends using the BotW multiplayer mod to play hide and seek, attempt speedruns while other players hunt each other, and unite their forces to defeat Calamity Ganon, or at least try to. PointCrow’s most recent BotW multiplayer mod video has over 1.5 million views and now, the mod that makes all of this possible is available to play.

The BotW mod works (kinda)

The BotW multiplayer mod allows players to invite their friends into a game as their own respective Links. Not only do players spawn in wearing whatever clothes they had their Link wear in their own playthroughs, but they can also see players’ animations whenever they open chests or interact with the environment while solving puzzles in a dungeon and fighting enemies. The mod also allows players to explore wherever they want in Hyrule while their party completes other objectives or complete them together Soulsborne-style. You can even commemorate your multiplayer escapades by taking a group photo. Kotaku reached out to PointCrow for comment.

While the BotW mod’s mere existence is impressive, it still has a couple of kinks to work out. For example, in PointCrow’s first video, the time of day for each player isn’t in sync. Also, whenever a player dies, their Link will A-pose in the sky before respawning, as you can see here. Link’s character model also gets jank whenever multiple Links climb a tree or ride their horses to the same destination.



How the BotW multiplayer mod came into being

According to the YouTube video’s description box, the BotW mod was created by AlexMangue and Sweet, folks who PointCrow reportedly paid a “$10,000 bounty” to develop the mod for him. Hopefully, PointCrow’s already well-publicized and popular creation won’t receive a C&D from Nintendo’s lawyers by the time Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12.