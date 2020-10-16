Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Latest Evangelion Trailer Reveals A January Release Date

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
evangelionanimehideaki annojapan
3
1
Illustration for article titled Latest iEvangelion/i Trailer Reveals A January Release Date
Screenshot: 株式会社カラー khara inc.official

The years-in-the-making Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 was supposed to be out this year. It was delayed due to covid-19, and the eagerly anticipated movie’s latest trailer now reveals a January 2020 release date.

Advertisement

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 is slated to the fourth and last entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion series. Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, the third entry, was released in 2012.

You can watch the trailer below.

The movie will now be out on January 23, 2021 in Japan. It has yet to get an international release date.

Advertisement

As previously reported, the upcoming entry was supposed to be finished even earlier, but Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno got busy with his live-action Godzilla movie—something for which he apologized.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Japanese Farm Hides One Hell Of A Video Game Collection

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Viral Dance Video Recreated In Disco Elysium

DISCUSSION

photokada
RX-A66933

Finally!