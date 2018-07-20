The years-in-the-making Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 finally has a release year. The movie is slated for 2020 in Japan.



Currently, the movie does not have an international release date.

The release date was announced during movie previews starting today, including the previews before Mamoru Hosoda’s new feature Mirai of the Future.

Here is some artwork for the eagerly awaited anime.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 is slated to the fourth and last entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion series. Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, the third entry, was released in 2012.

The upcoming entry was supposed to be out sooner, but Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno got busy with his live-action Godzilla movie—something for which he apologized.