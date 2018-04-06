We’ve got an Overwatch League faux pas, a big week for Insomniac fans, some posture advice, the next footnote in the history of the war against loot boxes, and even more on Kotaku XP, our weekly video roundup of what the heck is going on with games and the people who play them.

This week, Sony released me from the mind-prison in which I have languished in agony since E3 2016: they announced that Spider-Man is releasing for PlayStation 4 on September 7.

If you click “play” on that video up there, you’ll get to see my vintage (1994) Bill Elliott NASCAR shirt. Bill Elliott set qualifying lap records at both Talladega and Daytona in 1987. Those records hold even today. That’s pretty cool! Fun fact: according to Wikipedia, during his racing days, Bill Elliott was 185 centimeters tall, and 185 pounds heavy. That’s exactly one pound per centimeter! This is the sort of thing I find interesting.

Here are the stories we discuss this week!

