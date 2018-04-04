Spider-Man will be out September 7, developer Insomniac Games said today. Prepare to swing webs and so on.



The upcoming superhero action game, announced at E3 2016, is a PlayStation 4 exclusive set in an open-world version of New York City. You’ll play as a 23-year-old version of Peter Parker, fighting the likes of Kingpin and Mister Negative.

Insomniac Games is perhaps best known for the Ratchet and Clank series, although in recent years the studio has released several original games including the shooter Fuse and the Xbox exclusive action game Sunset Overdrive. If you can’t wait until September for more details, this month’s Game Informer cover story is all about Spidey.