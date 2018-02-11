The first ‘Shop Contest in many months gave us a ton of good entries, but unfortunately they couldn’t all be Bill Gibbons of ZZ Top.

Thanks to everyone who made this week’s call to ‘shopping arms a success, but especially TheRetroGamer whose winning entry was a masterpiece in both conception and execution.

I would not want to run into this colossus in a random set of grey scale ruins. He might start gurgling “I Gotsta Get Paid” at me while I’m hanging onto his drift wood beard for dear life. That time trial would not be able to end soon enough.



There were some other entries that deserve honorable mentions. Like I said, it was a good week for ‘Shops:

Andrew knows the Colossus mod we’re all waiting for.

ForScienceYouMonster did an amazing job on the lighting effects.



And sciteach went for the low-hanging fruit that still never ceases to deliver.



I enjoyed the rest of the entries as well, and apologize to everyone who went to photoshop a certain steely X-Men into your favorite Shadow of the Colossus scene only to see it had already been done. Without further ado here’s a smattering of the rest of the field, and be sure to check in next week because you never know when the traveling Kotaku ‘Shop Contest will be back in town!



FlyingDorkProd was the first to Pyotr into the fold.

Hands of Orlok probably isn’t alone in wanting to see Trico meet its maker.

Andrew had another great entry featuring the King of All Cosmos’.

FlyingDorkProd also went the Trump route. A much darker version of it though.

billysan put it all in perspective.

I could have sworn I said no cock fighting Shaows.

cecil_banon went for the Godzilla mashup although I’m worried about lizard dude’s right leg.

Pedro Silva with a blast from the past.

ChefRobertIrvine chose the colossus you can never beat: late capitalism.

Falkonslab is pissed at EA for some reason.

Chelsea of Tranquility is very excited for a new Pokemon movie, as am I.

Vicious007 with the thic Kylo, the extra, extra, secret side colossus.

Link2434 had another great Colossus ‘shop.

Loragon just wants to see Wanderer make friends.

Andrew had another featuring the face of Space-X and budding arsonist.

DashM0ney is trying to remind us of something I think. Something terrible. Please DashMoney, let Dinklage mullet die in peace.

B. da Monkey found the best poised colossus around.



Sorry I don’t know what this one’s about iamthebrentman2

Careful Ray you’re scaring the kids.

Phobox has some ideas for how to turn Shadow of the Colossus into a never-ending game-as-service.