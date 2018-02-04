The world’s a different place than it was back in 2005. Maybe it’s time we had some new colossus to fight as a result.



In celebration of Shadow of the Colossus’s stellar remake coming out this week, I thought it was time for us to think about what new, towering monsters we’d like to see possible come to the game in the future. With DLC and games as service, nothing just releases anymore, so while there haven’t been any big plans to add new stuff down the road to the remake yet announced, it’s still something worth thinking about.

Plus I’ve been pining for an opportunity to bring back the ‘Shop Contest which has unceremoniously fall into disrepair in recent months, a development I blame myself for and hope my successor finds a way to remedy. Juxtaposing our favorite video game characters with the grey and somber tone of Shadow of the Colossus seemed like the perfect opportunity to breath some life back into the series, as well as have some fun with one of my favorite games from the last twenty years.

So for this week’s ‘Shop Contest simply take a screenshot from Shadow of the Colossus and add your favorite non-canon colossus to it. Make it funny, serious, or whatever you want it to be. And as always, feel free to get creative. The winners of the contest will be rounded-up in a post appearing this coming Saturday.

The other ground rules are below. See you next weekend with the winners and best of luck to everyone who enters.



How To Upload Images — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide. If they aren’t, you will be shot. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click 4. This brings up Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 5. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 6. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I promise I will look at it. 7. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some big-ass animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.