I asked for dogs, and you gave me dogs. Lots and lots of dogs, some of them excelling at their craft, and others just hanging out. It’s the perfect storm of dogs and video games, so let me show you the submitted images that I enjoyed the most.

Last week I politely requested dog mashups, and you all delivered. I now have more images of dogs than I know what to do with. They’re playing football, traveling with ancient gods, and sleeping. You know, dog stuff.

This week’s winner is ChefRobertIrvine with a truly inspired image of dog-based crimefighting. McGruff the Crime Dog is the ultimate do-gooder, and L.A. Noire would have been improved immensely by inserting this strong American hero of the D.A.R.E. program into the sunny streets and shadowed alleyways of the City of Angels.

Of course, there are many honorable mentions, because you all are very passionate about creating very good dog images. Be sure to check out all the entries in the original post. Here are our honorable mentions:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

Hylian99 understands that dogs need to jam in the safety of their own living room!



zombie711 asked us to imagine what would happen if Sleeping Dogs actually had a sleeping dog.

BioTek put mythology’s most excellent cuddly doggo into a boat with Greek mythology’s least cuddly humanoid god person.

rogueIndy showed us the saddest image of waiting that they could conjure up.

Alphonso C. Burks combined two great tastes that go together in a blatant cash grab.

Former champ sciteach asks us to consider who the real monsters are.

Here’s the truth that many of us are too cowardly to consider: what if you put the dog in the game? Bob demands the hard truths.

cecil_banon crafted the perfect bro crew for traveling across your fantasy continent with.

Pokeyevil is talking to a dog. That dog’s gonna make you do some puzzles.

thatoneburnerguy put two 2D monsters up against each other, and the dog comes out the victor.

Zachy9730 revealed that I am going to be extremely disappointed if Courage isn’t in this game.

Moral Dictata knows that dogs are our oldest friends, and that means that all of them swear fealty to either the Templars or the Assassins.