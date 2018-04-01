We’ve talked a lot about dogs a lot this week. We appreciated them in Divinity: Original Sin 2, praised them in Far Cry 5, and got sad when they were hurt. This week, I want you to put dogs in every game.



There are plenty of dogs in video games. The problem is that they are not evenly distributed. The Witcher III, for example, has some dogs, but I don’t think they’re the right kind of dogs. I want magical dogs. I want dogs that can buddy up to Roach and so that they can become animal best friends.

This week, I want you to put the right dogs in the right games. Did Isaac from Dead Space need a dog friend? What about an assassin dog who helped out Ratonhnhaké:ton in Assassin’s Creed III? There’s an open question as to whether you’re a bad enough dude to save the President, but what if you were a bad enough dog? There’s a whole world of dog possibility out there, and it’s up to you to make it happen.

Good luck, and I wish you well in your dog compositing. The other ground rules are below. I can’t wait to see what you come up with.