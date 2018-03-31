Well, you did it. You created some of the best ‘shops about putting characters on boats that I have ever seen. This is the kind of boating scenario where everyone wins.



Last week I asked you to imagine a seafaring scenario with your favorite game characters. Just like you do every week, you delivered, and I now have some truly amazing images of famous figures sailing, fighting, and generally just having a good time on the high seas.

In a truly impressive winning streak, this week’s winner is sciteach, who took home the prize last week with an inspiring image of a real-life magic user being placed into a fighting game. This week’s image, however, is about love and not war.

Like I said, this week has some of the funniest ‘shops I have seen in a contest, and you should check out the original post for the ones that didn’t happen to make it into the tier of these honorable mentions:

G@ndalf imagined two heroes enjoying a quiet boat ride together.

Andrew pulled back the curtain to reveal what we always knew: the ambitious crossover events always needed boats.

cecil_banon produced an amazing triptych of images where a favorite sibling pair fight off mankind’s eternal enemy.

ChefRobertIrvine found the only way to improve this classic video game.

ClassicDatsunDebate inserted some actual skilled thievery into this sea of amateurs.

kanell went full Men In Black on this whole operation.

Done With Kinja imagined a new kind of pirate.

NegaScott128 made this sea somehow more violent than it already was.

Zachy9730 made sure that the most noble soul on Earth encountered the second most noble soul on Earth so that they could pilot a boat better.