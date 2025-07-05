Kotaku’s Biggest Gaming Culture News For The Week July 05, 2025

A big summer sale is currently happening on the PlayStation Store, with a ton of PS5 games discounted to $25 or less.

Summer means hot weather, sweaty shirts, cookouts, and a bunch of video game deals. Valve is currently running its big Steam summer sale. EA has a big summer sale happening, too. And PlayStation, not wanting to be left out, has also flipped the switch on a bunch of big summer deals for PS5 games. - Zack Zwiezen Read More