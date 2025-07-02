A Bunch Of Big PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now

A big summer sale is currently happening on the PlayStation Store, with a ton of PS5 games discounted to $25 or less.

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

Summer means hot weather, sweaty shirts, cookouts, and a bunch of video game deals. Valve is currently running its big Steam summer sale. EA has a big summer sale happening, too. And PlayStation, not wanting to be left out, has also flipped the switch on a bunch of big summer deals for PS5 games.

Advertisement

Some highlights we spotted include the remastered Spider-Man game from Insomniac, a super low price on Jurassic World Evolution 2, and a great deal on the Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy PS5 bundle.

Advertisement

The July PSN deal seems to end on July 17. So you have about two weeks to decide if you want to pick up any of these PS5 games while they’re on sale.

Advertisement

Here’s our list of some of the biggest and best deals we spotted after looking through all of the PS5 games currently on sale. Keep in mind that PS4 games and DLC are on sale, too.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - $25 ($50)

MLB The Show 25 - $40 ($70)

Returnal - $30 ($70)

Phasmophobia - $15 ($20)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $15 ($60)

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection - $20 ($50)

Tales of Arise - $20 ($40)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - $30 ($60)

Sonic Superstars - $24 ($60)

Persona 3 Reload - $32 ($70)

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach - $18 ($40)

Judgment - $10 ($40)

Lost Judgment - $12 ($60)

Like A Dragon Gaiden: TMWEHM - $18 ($50)

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - $15 ($25)

DIRT 5 - $15 ($60)

Wanted: Dead - $8 ($30)

Wild Hearts - $10 ($70)

Promise Mascot Agency - $20 ($25)

Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14 ($23)

Sandland - $30 ($60)

The Ascent - $8 ($30)

The Plucky Squire - $20 ($30)

Wild Bastards - $14 ($35)

Rogue Legacy 2 - $13 ($25)

Moonglow Bay - $13 ($25)

.

