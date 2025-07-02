Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

A Bunch Of Big PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now

Spider-Man, Uncharted, Returnal, Persona, and more are currently marked down until later this month

playstation
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled A Bunch Of Big PS5 Games Are On Sale Right Now
Image: PlayStation / Kotaku

A big summer sale is currently happening on the PlayStation Store, with a ton of PS5 games discounted to $25 or less.

Summer means hot weather, sweaty shirts, cookouts, and a bunch of video game deals. Valve is currently running its big Steam summer sale. EA has a big summer sale happening, too. And PlayStation, not wanting to be left out, has also flipped the switch on a bunch of big summer deals for PS5 games.

Some highlights we spotted include the remastered Spider-Man game from Insomniac, a super low price on Jurassic World Evolution 2, and a great deal on the Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy PS5 bundle.

The July PSN deal seems to end on July 17. So you have about two weeks to decide if you want to pick up any of these PS5 games while they’re on sale.

Here’s our list of some of the biggest and best deals we spotted after looking through all of the PS5 games currently on sale. Keep in mind that PS4 games and DLC are on sale, too.

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - $25 ($50)
  • MLB The Show 25 - $40 ($70)
  • Returnal - $30 ($70)
  • Phasmophobia - $15 ($20)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $15 ($60)
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection - $20 ($50)
  • Tales of Arise - $20 ($40)
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - $30 ($60)
  • Sonic Superstars - $24 ($60)
  • Persona 3 Reload - $32 ($70)
  • Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach - $18 ($40)
  • Judgment - $10 ($40)
  • Lost Judgment - $12 ($60)
  • Like A Dragon Gaiden: TMWEHM - $18 ($50)
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - $15 ($25)
  • DIRT 5 - $15 ($60)
  • Wanted: Dead - $8 ($30)
  • Wild Hearts - $10 ($70)
  • Promise Mascot Agency - $20 ($25)
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14 ($23)
  • Sandland - $30 ($60)
  • The Ascent - $8 ($30)
  • The Plucky Squire - $20 ($30)
  • Wild Bastards - $14 ($35)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 - $13 ($25)
  • Moonglow Bay - $13 ($25)

.