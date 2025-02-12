Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Isn't Afraid To Execute You For You Crimes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 does not mess around. Go on a murder spree or cause too much wanton chaos and the game will take notice, unlocking one of its most secret and surprising endings in the process.

Warhorse Studios’ medieval RPG sim, which has already sold millions of copies and taken over the charts on Steam, can occasionally be a bit like first-person Grand Theft Auto set in 15th century Bohemia (present-day Czech Republic). You can play the main character as a righteous hero or a complete asshole, and toil away on any number of side gigs along the way. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's follow-through on its immersive fantasy is especially evident in an ending you can only get after a life of too much crime.

It was shared online shortly after the game’s launch by YouTuber NikTek (via Gamesradar). “If you commit multiple crimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance II, you will get a full execution cutscene,” they wrote. “This is impressive!” And to be clear, you have to commit A LOT of crimes; otherwise you’ll just get placed in the stockade for a bit or get the normal game over screen for “losing Lord von Bergow’s trust.”

Go on a full-blown rampage, though, and your only options will be to try and fight your way out or wait for your execution to be scheduled. The whole scene takes roughly two minutes and shows protagonist Henry being dramatically marched up to the middle of the town square and hanged. It’s an unusually cinematic scene for what most games would treat as just a “playing the game wrong” fail condition.

Not Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. “Game over,” the last screen of the ending reads. “You have been executed for your crimes.” Of course, if Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was really not messing around, it would delete the player’s save file after that happened. Even games that make you delete data as part of their true ending haven’t gone that far. Maybe when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 hits.

