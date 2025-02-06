Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Most Popular Mods All Make The Game Easier, Less Annoying

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has only been out for 48 hours and yet it already has a ton of mods available to download and install. The most popular of the lot are all about making the famously grounded and hard RPG easier and less annoying.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

Like the its 2018 predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a big, sprawling, “authentically medieval” open-world RPG that tries to be very immersive and realistic. For example, if you want to save your game in Deliverance 2, you have to either find a bed and sleep in it or brew a special potion that lets you save anywhere. Another example is that you get dirty as you explore and fight, and people react to that, which can cause problems if you’re covered in mud and stink. And while the studio behind the RPG deliberately designed the game to have all this friction and realism, many fans on PC have quickly responded: No, thanks!

Advertisement

As spotted by PC Gamer, over on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Nexus Mods page, you can see that two of the most popular mods—with over 50,000 downloads combined—simply let you save wherever you want, no potion or bed needed.

Advertisement

Another popular mod with nearly 12,000 installs makes your character stay cleaner for longer. Yet another lets you carry more stuff. Other popular mods include the ability to skip animations, make potions last longer, and gain more XP.

Advertisement

So it seems that while a lot of players, over a million already, love the realism and hard gameplay of Deliverance 2, there are plenty who just want a less “realistic” medieval RPG. That’s the beauty of playing games on a computer; you can always download or make a mod to change how something works.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

.

