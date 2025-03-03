5 Games To Play After Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a monolithic game that, for many, requires double or triple-digit hours to complete a single playthrough. With two considerable zones to explore, nearly 100 side-quests and activities, and main story missions that take hours to tackle apiece, it’s a slog in some spots. You’ll likely require a palette cleanser afterward, but a familiar one, and we have the perfect recommendations!
Red Dead Redemption 2
Few open-world story-driven experiences compare to Red Dead Redemption 2. I will stand by the Wild West tale as one of the most perfect forms of entertainment. When you think about it (not too deeply), there are a lot of similarities between protagonists Henry and Arthur. They both ride horses, for example, and sometimes, they even fight bandits. But more importantly, it’s a tale that sticks with you long after the credits roll—the type of experience you tell your non-gaming parents about at a family dinner.
Mordhau
In my opinion, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series’ combat is one of the most challenging aspects. It’s frantic, complex, occasionally rewarding, but primarily annoying. That said, if you can’t get enough one-on-one combat against the NPC bandits and knights wandering the world of Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Mordhau proves an excellent battleground to refine your combat capabilities further. It offers a similar fighting style, with directional-based strikes, and since you’re facing real-world players you can grow accustomed to frenzied fighting styles relatively fast.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
It’s the most obvious choice when discussing what to play after Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you have the time, finishing up or starting the first game will allow you to better understand the sequel’s story, the world of medieval Bohemia, and the characters themselves, many of whom return for the sequel, such as Henry and Sir Hans Capon. All that said, KCD requires a significant investment, as it can take up to 100 hours to finish. I know, I know! Who didn’t play the first game before beating the second? Me, it’s me.
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Another title with similar combat, but a bit more depth than Mordhau, is Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the long-awaited action RPG from TaleWorlds Entertainment. With similar, albeit more forgiving, directional combat, Bannerlord thrusts you into a vast sandbox set in a fictional medieval land full of knights and lords, with trade caravans to raid and men and women to woo. It’s the type of open-world experience that doesn’t hold your hand, allowing you to craft a story and rise to legendary status.
Crusader Kings 3
If you enjoy a game like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 because of its setting more than its gameplay, then Crusader Kings 3 offers a revisionist take on the medieval ages. You choose your noble house, build a dynasty, form alliances, gather troops, and send them to raid or conquer your neighbors, while making decisions in pop-up events that change the course of your life and your family. It’s the perfect medieval game for those who prefer medieval times’ strategy, romance, and politics more than the nitty-gritty blood-n-mud.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched February 4 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is a direct sequel to the first game, continuing the story of Henry as he explores Bohemia, finding his path in life following the devastation of his village.
.