5 Games To Play After Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you enjoy a game like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 because of its setting more than its gameplay, then Crusader Kings 3 offers a revisionist take on the medieval ages. You choose your noble house, build a dynasty, form alliances, gather troops, and send them to raid or conquer your neighbors, while making decisions in pop-up events that change the course of your life and your family. It’s the perfect medieval game for those who prefer medieval times’ strategy, romance, and politics more than the nitty-gritty blood-n-mud.

Advertisement

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched February 4 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is a direct sequel to the first game, continuing the story of Henry as he explores Bohemia, finding his path in life following the devastation of his village.

.