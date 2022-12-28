Respawn’s excellent action-adventure adaptation Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order leads another loaded month of free games for the cheapest tier of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service. This is great news for everyone who still needs to finish it ahead of Jedi: Survivor’s launch in March. It’s less great news for anyone who recently paid for the acclaimed 2019 blockbuster during the recent slew of holiday sales.

As is often the case around this time of year, Jedi: Fallen Order and a host of other big-name games were recently heavily discounted for Black Friday and Christmas. Normally $50, it was marked down in stores last month and is currently only $7 on PSN, Xbox, and Steam. The game is more than worth owning outright at that price so it now being free on PS Plus isn’t the biggest deal. But the same thing happened in December as well with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, another stellar PS Plus drop that more than a few people had probably just bought on Black Friday.

Still, January 2023 continues the subscription service’s recent momentum with another full slate. In addition to Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 will also be freebies for paid subscribers. While Fallout 76 probably should have gone free-to-play long ago, there’s plenty to dig into there if you’ve ever been morbidly curious about the game following its disastrous launch. Axiom Verge 2, on the other hand, is a fantastic if more esoteric follow-up to the cult-hit indie metroidvania.

The impressive lineup shows Sony isn’t taking PS Plus subscribers for granted, especially as it continues to lose them after complicating the subscription program with more expensive tiers offering on-demand Netflix-style game libraries, streaming, and access to (a very small selection of) PlayStation classics. At the same time, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, it’s worth noting that Fallout 76 and Jedi: Fallen Order have been available there for a while as well.



