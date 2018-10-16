Spider-Man’s new game plus and ultimate difficulty mode were originally expected at launch but were delayed. Today, a post went up on the European PlayStation Blog that at first said both features would arrive tomorrow, October 17, in the game’s 1.07 update. Insomniac Games now says that information was a mistake.

Spider-Man came out over a month ago to positive reviews and record-breaking sales. However, it’s still missing two features it was intended to have a launch: a new game plus and ultimate, or hardest, difficulty. Prior to today, there were no specifics about either one outside of the fact that neither feature was ready. In the first version of a blog post about the game’s upcoming “Heist” DLC, posted today, Insomniac’s Ryan Smith, the game’s director, wrote that both features would arrive in an update scheduled for October 17 and would bring with them two new corresponding trophies.

Here was the rest:

“We are also thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.07* tomorrow, October 17, for Marvel’s Spider-Man owners around the world. While the team here has been working hard on the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC and its first chapter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, we’ve also been working on free updates for the game that adds new features and fixes a few bug issues. Update 1.07 is one we’ve been working on for a while now, and adds New Game+ (NG+) as well as Ultimate Difficulty to the game. NG+ allows you to play the story and all activities in the open world again with all of your unlocked suits, skills, gadgets, mods, and benchmarks from the beginning. While playing NG+, you’ll be able to unlock those final items while cleaning up your trophy list! Speaking of that, we’re adding two new trophies as well – one for completing the game on Ultimate Difficulty, and the other for finishing a NG+ run! Additionally, many of you have requested the ability to rotate Stickers in Photo Mode, and we’re pleased to let you know that’s included, along with a few additional bug fixes, in Update 1.07.We’ve also tuned Friendly Difficulty based on your feedback to be more friendly.”

The above excerpted sections were quickly deleted, though. When asked by players about the discrepancy, the Insomniac Twitter account said that the modes are still “coming soon” and that the EU blog post had been corrected and updated. Neither Insomniac nor Sony immediately responded to a request for comment.

Image: Sony (Spider-Man)

While we don’t know what the new timeline for these additions to the game is, or why they’ve proven so difficult that they’ve now seemingly been delayed twice, the rest of the blog post did provide more info about what to expect from “Heist,” the first of three $10 DLCs that are part of Spider-Man’s “The City That Never Sleeps” Season Pass.



Namely, in addition to involving a love triangle between Peter Parker, MJ, and Felicia Hardy (Black Cat) and new story missions, “Heist” also adds new types of crimes to stop, challenges to complete, and a brand new enemy faction. Whether they’ll act differently and have unique attacks or just be reskins of existing enemy types remains to be seen.

“Heist” also adds three new Spidey suits: the Resilient Suit, Scarlet Spider II, and Spider-UK from the upcoming Spider-Verse movie. None of them look that spectacular in my opinion, but we still don’t know what new special powers each will unlock. If Spider-UK lets Parker start berating bad guys in an English accent, I’m sold. “Heist” releases next week on October 23.