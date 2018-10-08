Screenshot: Kotaku (Spider-Man)

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 doesn’t have an online mode, or microtransactions. For a game of its size, it’s gotten surprisingly few patches since it first game out. Still, it turned out to be one of the more exciting releases of the year and had an active first month.

Overall, the game’s had a lively first few weeks but has taken to the background as it awaits the first installment of its episodic “The City That Never Sleeps. ” The first involves a heist with Black Cat and is still weeks away, releasing on October 23.

