A Spider-Man fan who asked to have a marriage proposal put into the new Spider-Man video game got his wish, but things didn’t quite work out for him.

Back in May 2018, Tyler Schultz sent a tweet to Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man, with a request. He wanted to propose to his girlfriend in the video game.

After a short back and forth, Insomniac Games’s Twitter account went for it. As the account tweeted, “Well ok then, who are we to say no to love?” And, indeed, it does seem like Spider-Man would be the exact superhero to help make this kind of thing happen.

The game released last week, and the easter egg of “Madison, will you marry me?” is in the game on a theater marquee. However, there’s a problem: Schultz claims that his girlfriend broke up with him a few weeks before the game actually released.

In a video uploaded to YouTube yesterday, a sleep-deprived Schultz says that he and Madison, who the proposal was directed to, broke up several weeks ago. To use his exact words, she dumped him “to go with [his] brother.” It is a very dramatic story, full of the ups and downs of young love.

In a Facebook direct message, Schultz told Kotaku that the idea to ask Insomniac for the in-game message was derived from an idea his now-ex-girlfriend had: to do a proposal at a large convention. “I sat with it and wanted to one up it, be able to have tons of people see it. The idea then came to me to have it imbeded [sic] in a video game, one of the biggest video games.”

To hear Schultz tell it, the people at Insomniac couldn’t have been nicer about the whole process. “I presented the idea of what I wanted and we shared quite a few themes from from there. It was really cool and the guy was really nice.”

The story doesn’t stop there, though. Jacinda Chew, whose job title is Art Director at Insomniac, tweeted an offer to change the sign in a patch since things didn’t work out for the relationship in the end. Schultz initially tweeted that he didn’t want to change the sign, but then followed up that he had an idea for what the change could be.

Schultz told Kotaku that he wants to replace the wedding proposal with the name of his grandmother, who has passed from cancer and helped ignite Schultz’s passion for Spider-Man. She gave him his first Spider-Man comic book as well as a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of the character.

It’s a natural part of life for romantic relationships to begin and end. Not even Spider-Man can alter the pathways of the human heart, and I hope that both Schultz and his former girlfriend go on to lead happy lives enjoying various superhero video games.



Schultz does appear to have a slight sense of humor about the whole thing, though, since he says that “this might go down in history as the saddest easter egg” while making a this face:

Kotaku reached out to Insomniac Games for this story but did not hear back before publication.

