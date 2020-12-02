In Japan, There's A Chiropractor For Gamers

Screenshot : Bauhutte /@YouTube

If you play video games for a long stretch at a time, it’s probably taken a toll on your body. In Japan, there’s now “gaming chiropractic” to help iron out those aches and stiff joints.



Bauhutte, which makes gaming chairs and beds, has teamed up with a chiropractic clinic in Hyogo, Japan for a handful of courses aimed at those who are playing video games. Many of the courses have game-themed names, such as the Headshot Course for shoulder and neck trouble or the Aim Course for wrist and hand aches. The Cheat Course is a full-body overall and, as the official site states, for “heavy gamers.”

Clients who spent 10,000 yen ($95) and up to get a free USB cable, while those who spend 30,000 yen ($287) and over to get a Bauhutte polo shirt. Spend 50,000 yen ($478) and up and snag the company’s excellent onesie.

Things like stiff shoulders and backaches can cause headaches or even nausea, Bauhutte points out, which can impact your gaming experience.

This does seem like a welcomed concept, helping pinpoint issues and relieve pain.

