Image: bauhutte

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The is the 4G for Gamer onesie from Japan’s Bauhutte. It has hoodie holes for headphones and finger holes for controller and mouse use. What about if you need to go to the bathroom?



Image: bauhutte

Image: bauhutte

Image: bauhutte

Image: bauhutte

Advertisement

Image: bauhutte

Image: bauhutte

Image: bauhutte

Advertisement

Well...



Image: bauhutte

You never need to take off the 4G!