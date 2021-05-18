Ikumi Nakamura Sentenced To ‘Horny Jail’ For Lady Dimitrescu Tweets

Something tells me Ikumi’s not too worried about it. Photo : Capcom / Christian Petersen ( Getty Images )

Like many who have gazed upon her visage, Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu has captivated former GhostWire: Tokyo creative director Ikumi Nakamura. In sharing that info publicly, however, the energetic developer was sadly condemned to “horny jail”—never mind the fact she didn’t even know what that was before now. Ignorantia juris non excusat, Nakamura-san!

After seeing IGN senior editor Kevin Cappiello’s faux commercial for a Lady Dimitrescu action figure, Nakamura joked on Twitter about waiting for a full-scale version. But she didn’t stop there.

“In the game, Ethan is tortured and harassed by Lady Dimitrescu,” Nakmura added. “I enjoy it from Ethan’s point of view. I wish this time could go on forever.”

Nakamura further revealed the depths of her love for the tall vampire lady when pressed on how she would fit such a massive figure in her home, writing that her studio’s four-meter ceiling would be “enough to welcome her as my bride.”

These tweets naturally provoked an onslaught of images sentencing Nakamura to a stint in horny jail, a fictional prison for those who share even vaguely sexual content on social media. Although a new concept for Nakamura, she accepted her fate, only showing concern for the meme’s use of a sad Shiba Inu as a stand-in for the convicted.

“Thank you all for letting me know,” Nakamura said. “I learned today what ‘horny jail’ means. I didn’t get the point of the sad GIF of the Shiba Inu getting beaten up. Shiba is innocent. I’m guilty.”

That said, I don’t think she’s truly learned her lesson. Confronted by a picture of an anthropomorphized Shiba Inu by artist michel0dy, Nakamura couldn’t help herself, asking: “Am I going to be captured by this pretty Shiba girl? Is it a reward?”

Since departing Tango Gameworks in 2019, Nakamura has been on a whirlwind tour of the video game industry, visiting studios across the world and even contributing amazing designs to games like Rainbow Six Siege. Earlier this year, she discussed opening her own studio, explaining her intentions to focus on making games in a healthy way and creating a space for “full gender equality” in the male-dominated field of game development.

“In the end, nobody can do everything,” Nakamura said at the time. “It’s about finding each person’s talents and leveraging them accordingly to make a great game.”