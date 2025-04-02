Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Hyrule Warriors Will Take Fans Inside Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Imprisoning War

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment put players back in the shoes of Zelda

nintendoThe legend of zelda
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Zonai sages think about the future.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Imprisoning War is a key part of the backstory for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and it will be playable in the next Hyrule Warriors. The latest Zelda musou spin-off will lets fans take control of the Hyrulian princess, Zonai King Rauru, and other sages as they try to lock away the Demon King Ganon centuries before the events of Breath of the Wild. It’s currently slated to arrive sometime this winter, so potentially early 2026.

Suggested Reading

Over 120 Switch Games Have Compatibility Issues Or Won't Start Up At All On Switch 2
Switch 2 Pre-Order Rules Are Some BS: Here's How They Work
Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal
Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Over 120 Switch Games Have Compatibility Issues Or Won't Start Up At All On Switch 2
Switch 2 Pre-Order Rules Are Some BS: Here's How They Work
Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal
Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Here’s the full trailer:

The Koei-Tecmo developed hack and slash RPG is the third Hyrule Warriors game following the first game that debuted on Wii U and the follow-up, Age of Calamity, which appeared on the first Switch. Both of those games put Link at the center, so it will be interesting to see Age of Imprisonment take on the formula with Zelda in the front seat. Following last year’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it gets us that much closer to a mainline 3D action adventure entry in the franchise staring its titular princess.

Advertisement

Related Content

This Legend Of Zelda Movie Mockup Will Activate Your ‘80s Nostalgia
9 Games To Play After The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Related Content

This Legend Of Zelda Movie Mockup Will Activate Your ‘80s Nostalgia
9 Games To Play After The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Advertisement

Nintendo also announced a new set of amiibo featuring the four sages from Tears of the Kingdom going on sale June 5 which will likely be compatible with Age of Imprisonment when it arrives six months to a year from now.

Advertisement

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check our roundup for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does.

We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.

Advertisement

.