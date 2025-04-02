New Hyrule Warriors Will Take Fans Inside Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Imprisoning War

Imprisoning War is a key part of the backstory for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and it will be playable in the next Hyrule Warriors. The latest Zelda musou spin-off will lets fans take control of the Hyrulian princess, Zonai King Rauru, and other sages as they try to lock away the Demon King Ganon centuries before the events of Breath of the Wild. It’s currently slated to arrive sometime this winter, so potentially early 2026.

Here’s the full trailer:

The Koei-Tecmo developed hack and slash RPG is the third Hyrule Warriors game following the first game that debuted on Wii U and the follow-up, Age of Calamity, which appeared on the first Switch. Both of those games put Link at the center, so it will be interesting to see Age of Imprisonment take on the formula with Zelda in the front seat. Following last year’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it gets us that much closer to a mainline 3D action adventure entry in the franchise staring its titular princess.

Nintendo also announced a new set of amiibo featuring the four sages from Tears of the Kingdom going on sale June 5 which will likely be compatible with Age of Imprisonment when it arrives six months to a year from now.

