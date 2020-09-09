How Much Every Sony, Nintendo, And Microsoft Console Cost At Launch

Illustration : Sony/Nintendo/Microsoft/Kotaku

It took months of anticipation and a long game of chicken with Sony, but Microsoft finally pulled back the curtain on next-gen price points this week. The Xbox Series X, with its 12 teraflops and fridge-in-a-supervillain-lair design, will retail for $499. Meanwhile, the disc-less, all-digital Xbox Series S—which was first reported last year but only officially confirmed just this week following a late-night leak—clocks in at $299. Both consoles will release on November 10.



Of course, a price tag can make or break a console’s launch. We all saw Sony get memed to oblivion with that “$599” line from E3 2006. (The truth is that only one model of the PS3, the one with the 60GB hard drive, launched at $599. A 20GB version was available for $100 less.) Seven years later, the company followed that debacle with the PS4, which launched with a markedly lower price tag than the PS3 and went on to become the fastest console to sell through 100 million units.

So, how do the prices of Microsoft’s next-gen offerings stack up? To compare, we tracked down the price points of all major consoles from the big three (Microsoft, PlayStation, Nintendo), dating all the way back to the original Xbox, the first PlayStation, and, of course, the one and only Nintendo Entertainment System.

First, a couple of ground rules: In addition to sticker price, we also pinpointed the price adjusted for inflation, calculated by the U.S. Inflation Calculator and rounded up to the nearest dollar. (With that figure in mind, the Xbox Series X is cheaper at launch than both the Xbox One and Xbox 360.) For consistency’s sake, we used the North American release date of the base console, rather than any packaged deals. We also weighed the internal storage options for each machine, since that metric has often been the main signifier for cost differential between models. The Xbox One S launched in August 2016, for instance, with three different models (500GB, 1TB, and 2TB) at three different price points ($299, $349, and $399). Shall we?

Xbox

Xbox (2001): $299

Xbox 360 (2005): $399

Xbox 360 Arcade (2007): $279

Xbox 360 Elite (2007): $479

Xbox 360 S 4GB (2010): $199

Xbox 360 2 250GB (2010): $299

Xbox One (2013): $499

Xbox One S (2016): $299

Xbox One S 1TB (2016): $349

Xbox One S 2TB (2016): $399

Xbox One X (2017): $499

Xbox Series S (2020): $299

Xbox Series X (2020): $499

Now, let’s adjust that for inflation:

Xbox (2001): $438

Xbox 360 (2005): $529

Xbox 360 Arcade (2007): $349

Xbox 360 Elite (2007): $599

Xbox 360 S 4GB (2010): $236

Xbox 360 2 250GB (2010): $355

Xbox One (2013): $555

Xbox One S (2016): $323

Xbox One S 1TB (2016): $377

Xbox One S 2TB (2016): $431

Xbox One X (2017): $527

Xbox Series S (2020): $299

Xbox Series X (2020): $499

PlayStation

PlayStation (1995): $299

PS2 (2000): $299

PS3 20GB (2006): $499

PS3 60GB (2006): $599

PS3 Slim 120GB (2009): $299

PS3 Slim 160GB (2010): $299

PS3 Slim 320GB (2010): $399

PS3 Super Slim (2012): $269

PS4 (2013): $399

PS4 Pro (2016): $399

PS4 Slim 500GB (2016): $299

PS4 Slim 1TB (2017): $299

PS5 (2020): Hey, it’s anyone’s guess!

Adjusted for inflation, those figures are:

PlayStation (1995): $508

PS2 (2000): $450

PS3 20GB (2006): $641

PS3 60GB (2006): $770

PS3 Slim 120GB (2009): $361

PS3 Slim 160GB (2010): $355

PS3 Slim 320GB (2010): $474

PS3 Super Slim (2012): $304

PS4 (2013): $444

PS4 Pro (2016): $431

PS4 Slim 500GB (2016): $321

PS4 Slim 1TB (2017): $316

PS5 (2020): Seriously, we’re just as shocked as you are that Sony hasn’t revealed anything.

Nintendo

NES (1985): $129*

SNES (1991): $99

N64 (1996) $199

GameCube (2001): $199

Wii (2006): $249

Wii U 8GB (2012): $299

Wii U 32GB (2012): $349

Switch (2017): $299

Switch Lite (2019): $199

*paired with two controllers and Super Mario Bros.

When you adjust Nintendo’s ticket prices for inflation, here’s what you get:

NES (1985): $311

SNES (1991): $188

N64 (1996) $329

GameCube (2001): $291

Wii (2006): $320

Wii U 8GB (2012): $337

Wii U 32GB (2012): $394

Switch (2017): $316

Switch Lite (2019): $201