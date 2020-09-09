Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Xbox Series X Will Cost $499, Out November 10

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:xbox series x
xbox series xxboxmicrosoftkotakucore
Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X Will Cost $499, Out November 10
Image: Microsoft

This morning Microsoft confirmed the price and release date of the new next generation Xbox. With a suggested retail price of $499, the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s beefier, terafloppier, next-gen console, will be available for pre-orders beginning September 22nd with a retail release date of November 10th. This news comes just one day after the leak and subsequent confirmation of the smaller, less-powerful and disc drive-less Xbox Series S.

Microsoft is also offering financing options for Xbox purchases.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

Now to just suffer the deluge of pre-order mania.