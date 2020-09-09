Xbox Series X Will Cost $499, Out November 10

Image : Microsoft

This morning Microsoft confirmed the price and release date of the new next generation Xbox. With a suggested retail price of $499, the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s beefier, terafloppier, next-gen console, will be available for pre-orders beginning September 22nd with a retail release date of November 10th. This news comes just one day after the leak and subsequent confirmation of the smaller, less- powerful and disc drive-less Xbox Series S.

Microsoft is also offering financing options for Xbox purchases.