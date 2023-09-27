Horizon Forbidden West Is The Next Big PS5 Exclusive To Get Ported To PC

Horizon Forbidden West will come to PC in “early 2024,” Dutch port house Nixxes Software confirmed today. The sci-fi action-RPG marks the latest in a steady drumbeat of Sony’s first-party exclusives making the jump from PlayStation 5 to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Nixxes will work together with Guerrilla Games on the PC version of 2022's Forbidden West, the sequel that saw protagonist Aloy journey across a bucolic but machine-infested American Midwest. It will also be the “complete” edition of the game, combining the base campaign with 2023's Burning Shores expansion, which brought players to post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

No minimum or recommended PC specs have been shared yet, but the game’s graphically dazzling open-world game seems likely to require a hefty gaming rig. With the exception of The Last of Us Part 1, which had a ton of issues at launch, most of Sony’s PC ports have all worked rather well.

The first game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, was also the first big PlayStation exclusive that Sony put on Steam. It was followed by Days Gone, God of War, and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. The company has been waiting roughly two years between each game’s console launch and PC port, meaning we could possibly see God of War Ragnarök on Steam some time next year as well.

Horizon Forbidden West is a sprawling map game about hunting giant dino-like robots and unraveling the mystery of what happened to Earth. While it largely took a “more of the same but better” approach to iterating on the first game, it’s hard not to be won over by its overwhelmingly detailed world and the sheer variety of things you can do in it.

Sony announced in May that the game had sold over 8 million copies, and multiple spin-offs are rumored to be in the works. In addition to a virtual reality game for PS VR2 called Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla Games is also working on an online multiplayer Horizon game, as well as a third game in the existing trilogy.